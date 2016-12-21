Apollo House campaigners ‘won’t be backing down’

The Home Sweet Home project will continue and its members “won’t be backing down”, spokeswoman Rosi Leonard said on Wednesday.

Speaking in advance of a court hearing on Wednesday morning, at which receivers for the Apollo House will seek injunctions requiring the campaigners and the homeless people to vacate the building, Ms Leonard said: “We plan to keep working as normal”.

“We are hoping the needs of people will be put before the interests of receivers who want to see a building vacant and put homeless people back on the streets. No-one can doubt that Apolllo House has lit a spark in people all over the country that isn’t going to go out. We won’t be going away and we won’t be backing down.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Nama appointed receivers Tom O’Brien and Mazers said the building had lost its fire insurance cover since the occupation began last week.

They said the unauthorised use of Apollo House as a homeless shelter raised health and safety concerns and that it could not be allowed to continue.

About 100 people, including high-profile personalities, gathered in Dublin on Thursday night to take over the Nama property in order to accommodate the homeless.

A representative of Dublin City Council has been asked to attend the High Court hearing at 10.30am to contribute suggestions about how the homeless problem in Dublin can be alleviated.

As a result of the occupation the receivers, who want to sell the property, are seeking injunctions requiring all those in occupation to vacate the premises.

At the High Court on Tuesday Mr Justice Paul Gilligan granted lawyers for the receivers permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on solicitors for the occupiers.

The judge, who noted the health and safety concerns, made the matter returnable for Wednesday morning.

Permission for the demolition of the property has been granted by Dublin City Council. Plans for its redevelopment along with its neighbour Hawkins House, with office blocks up to 51.8m tall, were simultaneously lodged last June with the council.

However, while the council has now given the go-ahead for the Apollo House scheme it has yet to issue a decision on the plans for Hawkins House.

A&L Goodbody solicitors said in a letter on Friday that the demonstrators were trespassing and sought a meeting “with a view to agreeing an immediate and orderly vacation of the property”.