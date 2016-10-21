Anthony Foley’s wife remembers ‘idyllic life with her soul mate’

The wife of the late Munster head coach Anthony Foley paid an emotional tribute to her “soul mate” husband at his funeral in Co Clare on Friday, with whom she spent “17 wonderful years” of marriage.

Olive Foley drew laughter from the packed St Flannan’s Church in Killaloe many times, as she described life with her husband and their children Tony (11) and Dan (8). Foley, who was not known as a talker, would “ring and ring and ring” Olive everyday, and when she would answer “he’d say nothing, sure”. “I never rang him back because I knew he’d be ringing me again,” she said.

In one of several poignant moments during her emotional tribute, Olive described her last conversation with Foley last Saturday week, just hours before he died.

“We chatted about the lads and how they were getting on in the athletics, and how Tony was faring in the javelin.”

“Tony had a chat with too. It was a lovely conversation . . . I didn’t know it would be our last,” she said, breaking down. “It was an idyllic life. Our home was so happy and it was a haven for all the most important things in life. Anthony’s values were so perfect.”

“The show will go on and I’m going to stick to our plan, because Anthony is going to be with us in spirit every step of the way. He was my soul mate and we were perfect together. He will never leave my heart.

‘Very stressful’

She said the last two years of Foley’s life were “very stressful”. “He took that job as [Munster] head coach and he gave it everything, and he used the same passion he used whenever he pulled on a jersey. They were very rough days those last two years. He’s smiling down now, knowing he gave it everything.”

“He never held a grudge . . . he told me, ‘I was never as bad as they say I was and I was never as good as they say I was, so read nothing [in the media].”

She thanked their friends and family, and those who organised the funeral which “enabled us to focus on what was important, and spend time with Anthony.”

“I’m handing Anthony over to god now . . . we’ll take it one day at a time,” she said to a loud applause.

Foley’s former Munster team-mates Peter Clohessy, Mick Galwey, Keith Wood, and John Hayes, helped carry him out of the church to his final resting place, as crowds of mourners applauded the sportsman home.