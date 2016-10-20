Anthony Foley: Large numbers due to pay respects in Killaloe

Large numbers from the world of sport and elsewhere are due to pay their respects to Munster rugby head coach Anthony Foley in Killaloe, Co Clare on Thursday, ahead of his funeral on Friday.

His body will lie in repose at St Flannan’s Church in the village from lpm to 8.30pm.

“People intending on paying their respects to Anthony are asked to attend early,” a spokesperson for the Foley family said.

The remains of the 42-year-old father of two, who died suddenly in Paris last weekend, were flown home to Shannon Airport on Wednesday, before being brought to Thomond Park and onto his former alma mater St Munchins College.

Munster Rugby has requested that a minute’s silence be observed at all European rugby matches taking place this weekend.

The funeral Mass will take place at midday on Friday at St Flannan’s Church, with the church reserved for family and friends only.