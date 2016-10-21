Anthony Foley funeral: Tens of thousands expected to attend

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the funeral of Munster rugby head coach and former player Anthony Foley in Killaloe, Co Clare, today.

A massive logistical operation is in place with gardai and volunteers cordoning off the centre of the lakeside town with hundreds of steel barriers.

Munster flags and jerseys line routes into the town and posters and messages of love for local hero Foley and support for his family hang off signposts.

A large sign tied to the local Garda station opposite St Flannan’s Church reads: “Thanks Anthony, you were mighty”.

Tricolour flags also hung off windows and doors along the Main Street leading towards the church, and streams of classical music are echoing out of the church and into the still autumnal air.

Radio stations across the country plan to pay tribute to Foley by simultaneously playing the Irish rugby anthem, ‘The Fields of Athenry’ at midday, as the Munster hero’s funeral Mass begins.

Keith Wood, who played with Foley in Munster’s ‘dream team’ that won the province’s first Heineken European Cup in 2006, is helping to organise this morning’s Mass, placing pamphlets and bottles of water at pews in the church for mourners.

Munster play Glasgow Warriors tomorrow at Thomond Park, from where Foley led Irish rugby to European success, and where his father Brendan was part of the famous 1978 Munster side that defeated the All Blacks.

Munster rugby has announced their plan will pay their respects to Anthony Foley on Saturday.

In a statement they said: “From 11am, Books of Condolence will be open for all supporters in the fan zone under the East Stand and in the MRSC bar.”

“A special commemorative match programme, documenting Anthony’s life in rugby and the tributes paid to him in recent days, will be on sale at the ground with a percentage of proceeds going towards a fund or charitable cause to be agreed upon by the Foley family with support from Munster Rugby.”

“A minute’s silence will be observed during which a special tribute to Anthony will take place in the West Stand.

Supporters in the West Stand are asked to take their seats no later than 12:40pm in order to facilitate this.”

“On the pitch before kick-off, in recognising Anthony’s achievements and lifelong association with Shannon RFC, the Munster Rugby Supporter’s Club Choir will perform ‘There Is An Isle’, and soprano Sinead O’Brien will join the Choir to perform ‘Stand Up And Fight.”

“In further recognising (Anthony’s) life in rugby, young players and students from Shannon RFC and his former school of St Munchin’s will form a guard of honour as the teams take to the field.

At half time the girls rugby team from Anthony’s native Ballina/Killaloe will take part in our mini rugby display alongside Bruff, Waterpark and Tralee/Listowel. ”

Munster rugby added: “As demand is extremely high for tickets, we would encourage all Season Tickets holders unable to attend to please pass on their tickets.”