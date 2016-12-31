Anthony Cronin remembered as the ‘complete, consummate man’

Anthony Cronin’s status as not just an artist, but a champion of artists was reflected in the turn out at his funeral service in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins was one of many prominent figures connected with the arts in Ireland who attended Mr Cronin’s funeral at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook.

A poet, biographer, author and sometimes journalist, Mr Cronin was also an artistic adviser to two Taoisigh, Charles Haughey and Dr Garret FitzGerald, the founder of Aosdana and a prime instigator in the Bloomsday celebrations every year.

He died at the age of 88 on December 29th after a short illness.

The multifaceted nature of his life and work was reflected in the prayers of the faithful. The author Dermot Bolger spoke of Mr Cronin’s love for poetry, Eamon Dunphy of his “enduring love for horse racing”, the painter Michael Kane of his interest in the flight of birds and the “conversation of rooks in a wood”, Ben Maguire of his love for cities and the people in them.

He was, according to his wife Anne Haverty, the “complete, consummate man. In him all the possibilities of our human nature lived in harmony. Genius and pleasure in the every day, glee and gravity, irony and ardour.”

Shortly before he died, he had turned to her and said, “Have I done enough to justify?” He never finished the sentence, but she believed that he meant to ask if he had justified himself in his work. “That he had, of course, goes without saying,” she told the congregation.

In his last moments, he had asked his wife where we go after we die and answered decisively “to the land of certainty, truth and love”.

Chief celebrant Monsignor Tom Stack revealed that Mr Cronin had confided him before he died of a “renewal of a belief in God”. He had died, Monsignor Stack said, as an “exceptionally gifted, Christian gentleman”.

ADVERTISEMENT

His fellow Enniscorthy native and writer Colm Tóibín described Mr Cronin as a man who had thought deeply about Ireland and its history and how it might evolve.

His poems came from a battle in his own spirit between the “forces of pure reason and the sheer mystery of life”, Mr Tóibín suggested.

It was witnessing the fate of many of his fellow artists who were marginalised and in poverty that motivated him to become an adviser to the Taoiseach Charles Haughey though he knew the risk involved.

In the same spirit of the appreciation of the artist, he was involved in the setting up of Aosdana, an institution that, Mr Tóibín suggested, gave “dignity and stability to the creative life” in Ireland.

Mr Cronin was , he concluded: “Yeatsian in his integrity and way of tempering the soaring spirit with the wisdom of the body and the intelligence”.

Among those who attended his funeral were the poet Theo Dorgan, the novelist Anne Enright, the playwright Frank McGuinness and the producer Noel Pearson. Brothers Sean and Ciaran Haughey, the former U2 manager Paul McGuinness, the actor Stephen Rea, the broadcaster John Bowman and the trainer Jim Bolger were also among the congregation.

The service ended with the measured but unmistakable tones of Mr Cronin reading from his own poem The Need of Words which ended: “Accepted now the measure of the dance, half heard, at last”.

It was followed by a rendition of The Croppy Boy, a song synonymous with Enniscorthy, by Donal Lunny and Graham Henderson

After the funeral service, the simple wicker coffin was taken away for cremation to the Victorian Chapel in Harold’s Cross.