Analysis: At €880 million, public pay deal will not come cheap

The Government will hope that the proposed three-year extension to the Lansdowne Road agreement will provide certainty on pay and industrial relations stability in the public service as it enters potentially turbulent economic waters in the wake of Brexit.

However at a cost of €880 million over three years, the deal will not come cheap. On the other hand it will realise over €500 million annually for the exchequer by converting the pension levy introduced as a financial emergency measure in 2009 into a permanent arrangement.

The deal, however, still has to be approved by members of individual unions and representative bodies before it can be finally ratified, probably in September .

The pay and pension elements of the proposed agreement are complex with different levels of benefits for various categories of staff, based mainly on earnings and existing superannuation arrangements.

However average-earning staff on about €55,000 who were appointed before 2013 will receive pay improvements of about €4,000 over three years.

Employees on similar salary levels recruited since 2013 will get about €5,400.

The pay improvements come from a combination of salary rises and reforms to pension contributions.

Controversially the Government is to seek groups such as gardai who have faster accruing pensions to pay more for their superannuation benefits.

All public service workers will gain from the proposed agreement but those with faster accruing pensions will benefit least.

The move will in essence erode in relative terms some of the gains made by gardaí from the controversial deal last November to avert a threatened strike compared with other public service groups.

The 13 days of talks saw both unions and management having to make concessions to secure a new deal.

The Government dropped at the last minute proposals to relax existing restrictions on the out-sourcing of public services as well as for an extension of Saturday working.

Unions had to agree to a continuation of the controversial requirement of staff to work additional unpaid hours. The Government argued this productivity measure was just too valuable to concede as the elimination of these additional working hours would cost it over €600 million.

All unions and representative bodies will now refer the proposed agreement to their executive committees for consideration and ultimately on to their members in ballots.

The Government will watch carefully the attitude to the new proposals of nurses, gardaí and teachers in particular.

Nurses and doctors had sought special financial incentives to tackle recruitment and retention difficulties in the health service.

There is no provision in the proposed accord for such special payments.

Instead it is envisaged the recruitment and retention issue should be examined by the Public Service Pay Commission in an assessment to be completed by the end of 2018.

The demand by teachers’ unions for an end to the two-tier pay structure in schools is also not specifically addressed in the proposed accord.

This issue is also to be referred to a new process to be finalised by the end of next year.

The Government will hope that the pay improvements and the rules of the proposed accord will avert any further unrest in the public services.

Unions will have to consider whether the measures will sufficiently address the rising levels of expectations shown by their members in recent times.