American cyclist killed in collision at Gap of Dunloe

An American tourist died on Tuesday afternoon in a collision at the Gap of Dunloe, in Co Kerry.

The incident occurred at about 3pm, when the woman was cycling towards the entrance of Kate Kearney’s Cottage, a pub and restaurant. She collided with a four-wheel-drive vehicle that was towing sheep.

Emergency services pronounced the woman, who was in her 60s, dead at the scene. She had been with her husband and a number of other American visitors.

The narrow mountain road that extends through the southern section of Macgillycuddy’s Reeks is mainly used by horses and traps, cyclists, walkers and local drivers.

A postmortem is likely to be carried out at University Hospital Kerry, in Tralee.