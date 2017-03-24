Alternative mother and baby homes redress under review

An alternative compensation scheme for people who suffered abuse as children in mother and baby homes to the residential institutions redress scheme is under discussion among Ministers.

The Irish Times reported on Thursday that the existing redress scheme for victims of abuse in residential institutions could be reopened to cover those abused as children in mother and baby homes.

The unpublished second interim report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes contains such a proposal.

It is understood the report states that the template for the 2002 redress scheme could be used again.

Government sources, while acknowledging that redress is likely for those in mother and baby homes, said it was not yet finalised what form this will take. One Minister said that other systems of redress could be applied, rather than the 2002 redress scheme.

Numerous figures cited the cost of the existing scheme – €1.5 billion up to 2015 – as a reason not to use it again.

There is significant resistance to a proposal along the lines of the 2002 scheme, such as in the Department of Education and the Department of Public Expenditure.

The commission of investigation comes under the remit of Minister for Children Katherine Zappone. The redress scheme is administered by the Department of Education.

Ministerial talks

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe did not rule out a redress scheme along the 2002 model, but said he and Ms Zappone are in talks on the issue.

“Myself and Minister Zappone at the moment are discussing and engaging with each other on issues that are there in relation to the second interim report, in relation to the mother and baby homes,” said Mr Donohoe.

“This is a decision and an area that all of Cabinet will have to engage with. At this stage, it is just far too early to be in a position to comment on what government may do, given that the interim report has not yet been published.

“First and foremost, Minister Zappone has received the interim report. She’ll be bringing the report to Cabinet. The Cabinet will then discuss it and after that it will be published. But it is only an interim report and what Government will need to do is engage with that report. The final report is due in 2018 and I’ll be engaging with Katherine and her department about what the appropriate action is.”

A spokesman for Ms Zappone said: “The report has to be considered by a number of Government departments and that process has been ongoing.”

It was suggested by some sources that, if the 2002 system were to be used again, the same definitions of abuse to a child would apply.

That stipulated that “abuse” meant the “wilful, reckless or negligent infliction of physical injury on, or failure to prevent such injury to, the child”; the use of the child for sexual arousal or sexual gratification; a failure to care for the child which results in serious “impairment of the physical or mental health of the child” or causes serious adverse effects on welfare or behaviour.

It also encompasses “any other act or omission towards the child which results in serious impairment of the physical or mental health or development of the child or serious adverse effects on his or her behaviour or welfare”.