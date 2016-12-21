Almost 7,000 to spend Christmas in emergency accommodation

Almost 7,000 people will spend Christmas in emergency accommodation according to the Simon Community.

The homeless charity said such a level of homelessness is “not acceptable for any man, woman or child in Ireland in 2017”.

The Simon Community published its annual report on Wednesday in which it detailed a 26 per cent increase in demand for its services.

Some 8,500 people used its services in 2016 with Simon Communities supporting almost 2,000 people to access housing.

The charity operates eight regionally based independent Simon Communities.

Of those it helped, 4,134 accessed prevention, early intervention and advise services and 1,030 people accessed emergency accommodation.

The charity’s spokeswoman Niamh Randall said people in homelessness find it “almost impossible to function, to participate in society and to get involved in your community”.

She acknowledged that 2016 saw significant shifts in policy with the launch of the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland: Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness.

She stressed that there has been progress in 2016, and Rebuilding Ireland was the “most comprehensive housing plan ever in the State”.

However, she added that change was slow in coming.

“Rapid implementation is required to keep pace with demand and to keep people in their homes thus stemming the flow of people into homelessness,” she said.

“For the first time we have an acknowledgement that changes one part of the housing market, may have a knock-on effect in terms of the other parts.

“For too long we have dealt with housing and homelessness as being two separate things not seeing that housing is a key solution to homelessness.”

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney said the answer to the homelessness crisis is more homes and he said the Government is “deeply committed” to the strategy of “housing first”.

He said the Government is on course to end the practice of housing families in B&Bs and hotels by the middle of next year.

He said the first family support hub opened this week run by Respond in Drumcondra which is part of the overall solution.

“Ultimately we need to get families into homes. We need to dramatically ramp up the number of social houses we are delivering,” he said.