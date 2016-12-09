Alleged garda sexual assault of girl (11) brought to Gsoc
Gardaí say allegation of abuse referred to ombudsman commission
The allegation has been referred to Gsoc. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Allegations that a garda sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl have been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc), An Garda Síochána has said.
A Garda spokesman said the force would not comment further because the matter was with Gsoc.
A Gsoc spokeswoman said the commission would not comment, not even to confirm whether it had received a complaint.