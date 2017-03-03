Alleged abduction in Navan investigated by gardaí

Gardaí are investigating a report of an alleged abduction attempt in Navan, Co Meath.

A mother posted on Facebook Thursday night warning that her teenage daughter and a friend were approached in their estate on the Trim Road around 8.30pm.

She claims a man got out of a car and ordered them to get in.

It is alleged he chased them when they ran towards home.

Gardaí confirmed they have received a report of a suspicious approach in the area.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a suspicious approach that occurred at 8.30pm yesterday evening in the Balreask area of Navan. It is alleged that a man approached some girls and asked to get into the car.

“The girls fled the scene, no injuries were reported and there is no description of the vehicle.”

The spokesman confirmed too that they had no description of the alleged abductor.