All the news that’s going to happen in 2017

From Brexit to World Cup qualifiers, here’s a preview of the main events of the year

Darragh Murphy

January The UK’s supreme court is expected to rule on the London government’s appeal against a High Court decision that the government must seek parliamentary approval before triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, beginning talks to leave the European Union. If the 11 judges reaffirm the High Court decision, it could complicate the task of Theresa May’s Conservative government in implementing the narrow Brexit vote. A majority of MPs backed the Remain side in the referendum campaign, but Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – and pro-EU Tories – have agreed not to delay May’s Brexit timetable, provided the government publish its plan for negotiations.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.