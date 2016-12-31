All the news that’s going to happen in 2017
From Brexit to World Cup qualifiers, here’s a preview of the main events of the year
In October OJ Simpson becomes eligible for parole nine years after being sentenced to 33 years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping, Photograph: Issac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images
Ruth Negga has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for her role in ’Loving
Justin Bieber to play the RDS in June. Photograph: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
Luas Cross City is expected to open before the end of 2017. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times
January The UK’s supreme court is expected to rule on the London government’s appeal against a High Court decision that the government must seek parliamentary approval before triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, beginning talks to leave the European Union. If the 11 judges reaffirm the High Court decision, it could complicate the task of Theresa May’s Conservative government in implementing the narrow Brexit vote. A majority of MPs backed the Remain side in the referendum campaign, but Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – and pro-EU Tories – have agreed not to delay May’s Brexit timetable, provided the government publish its plan for negotiations.