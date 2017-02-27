All-out strike at Bus Éireann to begin next Monday

An all-out strike by staff at Bus Éireann is to start from next Monday, March 6th.

Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) said their members would stop work from that date to coincide with the implementation by management of 55 measures aimed at tackling the financial crisis at the company.

There is a growing prospect of the strike spilling over to Iarnród Éireann and Dublin Bus, which also form part of the State-owned CIÉ transport group, although unions have advised members they are not in dispute with these companies.

Bus Éireann indicated in a letter to staff on Monday that it would not be proceeding, for the moment,with previous plans to target overtime rates, premium payments and shift allowances.

However, it maintained that changes to terms and conditions were essential. The company indicated it wanted further talks with unions on these issues.

General secretary of the NBRU Dermot O’Leary said the 55 measures which the company planned to implement from next week would, in themselves, have a major impact on his union’s members.

‘Far-reaching measures’

“The fact is that by informing staff that they are going to introduce far-reaching and financially impactful measures from next Monday without agreement, Bus Éireann has left us with no option but to inform the company that we will reactivate our previously notified strike action to coincide with the implementation of these measures.”

Siptu sector organiser Willie Noone said the letter sent to staff outlined “an intention to proceed with a series of cuts at the company on Monday next which will automatically result in strike action by workers”.

“The letter is a plan to render Bus Éireann services unrecognisable, and massively curtail the public service the company currently provides.

“This level of cuts and the associated pay reductions already threatened have only bolstered our members’ resolve to resist this attack on the public services they provide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The measures concerning changes to the conditions of employment of workers are notable in that they target driver grades, in particular.

Cost-cutting exercise

“In contrast, it would seem that the company does not see any role to be played by managerial grades in this cost-cutting exercise. Issues such as the sub-contracting of services and the redeployment of staff, which are stated without any detail on how they will be implemented, will not be accepted.”

Bus Éireann also said on Monday it would begin the planned closure of some routes from next month.

It also stated that the frequency of services on routes from Dublin to Galway and Limerick will be reduced.

The company said the X7 Dublin-Clonmel service will cease on March 12th, the 21 Athlone-Westport service will cease on April 16th and the 33 Dublin-Derry route will cease on May 28th.

“The number of daily services on Dublin-Limerick (X12), and Dublin-Galway (20/X20) will be reduced from March 12th.

“Any staff impacted by these announcements will be redeployed.”

In the letter to staff on Monday, Bus Éireann acting chief executive Ray Hernan said the the financial situation continued to deteriorate at an accelerated rate.

“Operating losses at Bus Éireann increased to €1.5million in January, and if this run rate continues the company will be insolvent in May.

“Company management, with the approval of the board, therefore has no option but to implement changes to work practices that will result in immediate cost savings. This will also be a first step on our road to competitiveness.

“These work practice initiatives are only an initial step - further measures involving changes to terms and conditions are also essential.”

Mr Hernan said the company’s objective was not to become a low-cost operator. He said it was committed to protecting basic pay rates and enhancing these as circumstances allowed.

“Delivering greater efficiencies and commencing the process of restructuring is vital to modernising our work practices and making us more flexible. This will enable us to compete effectively and provide the services our customers both desire and deserve.”

Indefensible ‘inefficiencies’

Mr Hernan said some the the “inefficiencies” in Bus Éireann were indefensible. “Spending money on bus hire for example, because of the unavailability of a driver or vehicle, is a waste of financial resources and a glaring inefficiency that simply must stop.”

He said a previously announced review of Bus Éireann structures, which will be finalised by the end of March, is ongoing and was likely to result in job losses in some areas but present opportunities in others.