All-out Bus Éireann strike could start on Friday morning

An all-out strike at Bus Éireann could commence as early as Friday morning, senior trade union figures have indicated.

Trade unions representing the 2,600 staff at the State-owned transport company will meet on Thursday to consider their response to moves by management to implement nearly 50 cost-saving measures without agreement.

However union sources believe a strike is now inevitable.

Union sources believe industrial action will either get underway on Friday or next Monday.

Unions have warned previously that any strike at Bus Éireann could spread to rail services and Dublin Bus, which form part of the broader CIE transport group.

Last night the general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union Dermot O’Leary said in a letter to the company that the patience of workers was “wearing thin”.

Management has argued that the 46 work practice changes and efficiency measures are essential to tackle the financial crisis affecting Bus Éireann.

The company has warned it will run out of money within a couple of months without remedial action being taken.

However unions have consistently argued that any unilateral imposition of cuts would trigger an all-out indefinite strike.