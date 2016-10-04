All flights suspended at Belfast airport after plane gets stuck on runway
Services now resumed after freight plane causes disruption and suspends flights
Belfast International Airport was closed after a freight plane became stuck on the runway.
Belfast International Airport was closed after a freight plane became stuck on the runway.
All arrivals and departures were temporarily suspended due to the disabled aircraft, according to the airport, but services quickly resumed.
Freight was unloaded to prepare for recovery of the aircraft.
PA