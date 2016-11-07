Albert Reynolds' brother and sister-in-law die within a day of each other

Longford businessman and hotelier Jim Reynolds has died in hospital following a short illness.

His death on Sunday night occurred a day after his wife Anne died in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home in Longford on Saturday.

The brother of the late taoiseach Albert Reynolds was well known for successfully running ballrooms across the country.

Mr Reynolds also ran the Longford Arms Hotel and been in a builder.

Former Longford/Westmeath TD Peter Kelly grew up next door to Mr Reynolds. “He was a very good neighbour and his wife was a lady,” he said. He recalled how the two Reynolds brothers opened their first ballroom, Cloudland, in Rooskey, Co Roscommon, and said “they had ballrooms the length and breadth of Ireland”.

He is survived by his sons, John and James, and daughters, Orlagh and Angela. The remains of Jim and Anne Reynolds will repose at their home in Longford from 3pm today. A joint funeral will take place at St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 1pm tomorrow with burial afterwards at Ballymacormack cemetery.