Airport workers reject proposed pay rises over three years

Workers at the Dublin Airport Authority (Daa) have decisively rejected new proposals on pay and work practice flexibility.

Siptu, the union representing the staff, said it would now consult with them “to decide on the next steps in progressing their claim for improved terms and conditions”.

However it is understood there are no plans at this stage for any ballot on industrial action. Daa operates Dublin and Cork airports.

The deal involved the provision of tiered pay rises of three to four per cent per annum over three years. However in return staff would have had to agree to greater flexibility.

The Siptu members who rejected the deal include security personnel, clerical staff, cleaners and other operatives. Siptu said proposals were rejected by four of the five categories of workers at Daa who are represented by the union. Overall Siptu members across the five categories rejected the proposed deal by 68 percent to 32 per cent.

The deal,however, was accepted by other staff who are represented by the trade unions Mandate and Impact.

Mandate members backed the proposals by 83 per cent to 17 per cent while Impact members supported the deal by 86 per cent to 14 per cent.

It is understood that under the deal staff earning under €41,600 would receive increases of 4 per cent each year, while for those earning between €41,600 and €50,000, an increase of 4 percent would apply on the amount up to €41,600, and 3 percent over that figure. For those earning €50,000 or more, an increase of 3 per cent on the full amount of their salary would apply.

The proposed greater flexibility would include having to move between Dublin Airport’s Terminal One and Terminal Two. The deal also provided for the establishment of a new industrial council.

Daa told staff on Friday that on foot of the vote, the proposals had now been withdrawn. It said it would “now take time to consider and understand the respoinse to these proposals”.

Siptu organiser, Neil McGowan said: “Following the vote against these proposals, union representatives will take time to consult with their workplace representatives and the wider membership to decide on the next steps in progressing their claim for improved terms and conditions employment.”