Air/sea rescue search underway in Galway Bay

An air/sea rescue search is underway in Galway Bay, following discovery of a small potting vessel on Wednesday afternoon.

The RNLI Aran island and Galway bay lifeboats, as well as the Irish Coast Guard Shannon-based helicopter, have been tasked by Valentia Coast Guard.

The alert was raised after discovery of a six-metre potting vessel in the inner part of the bay near Tawin island off Oranmore.

The vessel was empty and its engine was still running.

Local craft are also involved in the search which has extended to the approaches to Kinvara in the southern part of Galway Bay.

Weather conditions are due to deteriorate later on Wednesday evening.