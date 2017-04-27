Ahern warns of return to ’bad old days’ of cross-Border smuggling

The “bad old days” of large-scale smuggling across the Border between the Republic and Northern Ireland could return with Brexit, former minister Dermot Ahern has warned.

Differences in prices brought about by tariffs imposed the EU on British goods, and vice versa, could come into play giving smugglers a big incentive, he said.

This was in contrast to the situation facing legitimate business which faced with significant additional costs connected with cross-Border movement of goods and working, and mobile telephone roaming charges.

Mr Ahern said his house in Co Louth was 16km (10 miles) from the Border but in the past his mobile phone linked to the UK network when he was in the family kitchen, but linked to the Republic’s network when in his sitting room.

Mr Ahern said even those on the pier on Clogher Head found their phones being welcomed to the UK mobile phone network.

He said from June this year roaming charges within the EU would be abolished, but with Brexit those living and working in the Border counties would not get this benefit and face an additional cost burden.

Other concerns included the future of EU Special Peace Programme Money and cross-Border bodies set up under the Belfast Agreement. He also mentioned the all-island electricity market and cooperation in the health area.

But returning to the issues of trade and cross-Border goods, Mr Ahern criticised David Davis, British secretary of state for exiting the European Union. Mr Ahern said Mr Davis had suggested there might be joint EU-British customs checks on either side of the Border.

Mr Ahern said he was “surprised that anyone could even contemplate” such a situation as being viable.

He said he “would love to see” the EU set up some form of special arrangement for the island of Ireland but he was not optimistic because of the possibility that this would cause problems elsewhere in Europe.

He said he was a believer in the European project but had “some cynicism” since Ireland was told to hold treaty votes a second time “like good boys and girls”.

He said when founding states such as France had difficulties with EU treaties they were not patronised or forced to vote again.