AGSI suspends strike action, GRA to announce soon

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has suspended its planned strike action for Friday.

AGSI president Antoinette Cunningham said: “As a result of proposal received which will be put to a ballot of our membership, [the] AGSI will be calling off its day of industrial action tomorrow pending the result of the ballot. AGSI are delighted a fundamental right in gaining access to the industrial relations mechanisms, the WRC and the Labour Court for our membership.

AGSI are delighted to announce we have gained an uplift in income for all of our members.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is currently meeting to discuss the Labour Court recommendations, which say that gardaí should receive a new €15 payment for every day of annual leave, as well as more money in rent allowance.

It has also proposed that plans to integrate rent allowance into core pay for all gardaí – which will have a knock-on impact on premium payments and overtime – should be brought forward to the beginning of January 2017.

It says that rent allowance should be restored for recently-recruited gardaí immediately on the acceptance of the new proposals.

It also recommended that the new €1,459 payment for gardaí to attend briefings prior to starting their shifts should also be introduced in January, earlier than previously anticipated.

Under Government proposals rejected by the Garda Representative Association (GRA) earlier this week, rent allowance was to be phased in in two parts, half in January 2017 and the other half in January 2018.

The proposed briefing payment had been envisaged originally to commence by April.

The Labour Court has effectively suggested amendments to the original proposals rejected by the GRA earlier this week as well as some new measures.

The court says that a new premium payment should be introduced to gardaí to reflect uncertainty over the taking of annual leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

This would provide for an additional €15 for each day of leave they receive.

“The court understands that the operation of the system of administration of justice has the effect of diminishing the certainty of approved annual leave for gardaí in consequence of their necessary attendance at court hearings even at short notice when on approved leave.”

“The court recommends that this uncertainty should be acknowledged by payment to gardaí of a €15 premium payment per annual leave day eg a Garda with a leave allowance of 30 days should receive a premium payment per annual leave payment of 30 x €15 per annum. The parties to agree the manner of implementation of this provision. This provision should take effect from the commencement of the next leave year.”

The Labour Court says it accepts that the value of rent allowance has diminished as a result of the evolving rental market.

“The court, on the basis of submissions made,recommends that rent allowance should be increased by €500 with effect from 1 January 2017.”

The Labour Court did not make any recommendation in relation to “pay restoration” for gardaí as this was being addressed in a separate process due to be completed in December.