Aer Lingus flight forced to make U-turn over medical emergency

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to the US has returned to Dublin Airport after making a U-turn over the north Atlantic Ocean.

The flight had departed Dublin Airport shortly before midday and was bound for Chicago.

It is understood the crew of Aer Lingus Flight EI-123 declared a medical emergency about 90 minutes after departure, when the cabin crew became aware that a passenger was in difficulty

The Airbus A330-300 then turned around south of Iceland.

It is understood that a doctor on board the plane assessed the passenger before a decision was made to turn back.

The flight crew requested that emergency medical services be available to board the aircraft as soon as possible after they reached the Dublin Airport terminal.

The flight landed at 3.35pm.