Address unknown? Batch of mail undelivered for a year

The Garda and An Post have launched separate investigations after an amount of mail – some of which had lain undelivered for about a year – was found in the Dundalk area earlier this month.

The investigation was sparked after gardaí searched the home of an individual in the area and uncovered a batch of undelivered post on September 8th.

An Post has confirmed an internal investigation has been launched but a spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the precise nature of its inquiry.

According to reports, some of the mail, originally posted as long ago as last October, included details of medical appointments which had been missed by intended recipients.

‘Very serious incident’

The An Post spokeswoman said the company was not in a position to confirm the contents of any of the letters. “We regard this as a very serious incident and one which we are investigating as a matter of urgency,” she said.

She stressed that because the ongoing investigations were in their early stages, the company could not make any further comment.

The mail, discovered in the “the greater Dundalk area”, is now being delivered, with notes from An Post apologising for inconvenience caused.

The Irish Times understands a systemic failure is not believed to have caused the batch of mail to go missing.