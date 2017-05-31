AA Roadwatch release dramatic footage of car flipping over on Dublin road

AA Roadwatch released dramatic footage of a car flipping over in Dublin as a warning to motorists ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The footage shows a car overturning following a collision on the Kimmage Road in Dublin 6 Wednesday morning.

Here's a timely reminder to take extra care on the roads ahead of the bank holiday. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/D5La6r1Ang — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 31, 2017

The AA Tweeted the footage with the following message: “Here’s a timely reminder to take extra care on the roads ahead of the bank holiday. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.”

The collision caused disruption to traffic as the road had to be closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the overturned vehicle.