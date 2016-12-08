A Real IRA man previously punished for ‘unrepublican’ conduct

The fatal shooting of Aidan ‘The Beast’ O’Driscoll in Cork city on Wednesday brought an abrupt and violent end the life of one of the most senior figures in the Real IRA in Cork and Munster.

O’Driscoll, who was attacked less than 2km from his family home at Glenview Heights in Ballyvolane, was originally seen primarily an enforcer in the organisation before he “jumped up the ranks” and was appointed Real IRA Chief of Staff following the murder of Alan Ryan in Dublin in September 2012.

The Cork man headed up the dissident republican organisation for around a year.

One informed source said O’Driscoll was appointed to the role on the instruction of the Northern Command of the Real IRA in the wake of Ryan’s death, when the organisation was in serious turmoil in Dublin.

However, his tenure at the helm of the dissident group came to an abrupt end amid accusations that he had pocketed the proceeds of fundraising, resulting in him being stood down, the 32 County Sovereignty Movement said, for “unrepublican conduct”.

O’Driscoll’s republican involvement came to public attention back in June 2005 when he was convicted of membership of the Real IRA at the Special Criminal Court. He was sentenced to three years in jail but the conviction was subsequently overturned by the Court of Criminal Appeal in 2008.

O’Driscoll was one of five men - including Ciaran ‘Kiwi’ O’Dwyer from Castletroy View in Limerick, Ultan Larkin from Farranshone in Limerick, Gerard Varian from Bride Valley View, Fair Hill, Cork and John Murphy from Kilbarry, Old Mallow Road, Cork - who were convicted of IRA membership.

Convictions

The convictions came after a 20 day trial which heard from Det Supt Tony Quilter of Anglesea Street Garda station that the five belonged to the Real IRA and that Varian, Murphy and O’Driscoll were an Active Service Unit based in Cork.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insp Mick Comyns - now Supt Comyns who is heading up the investigation into the murder of O’Driscoll - told the court he had observed Murphy and Varian leaving a wreath at the republican plot at St Finbarr’s Cemetery in Cork in April 2003.

The wreath was made of leaves with a green, white and orange ribbon on it and had a note attached with the inscription: “Let the fight go on - Real IRA, 1st Brigade, 1st Battalion,” Insp Comyns told the Special Criminal Court.

O’Driscoll and his co-accused appealed the ruling in May 2008, and the Court of Criminal Appeal quashed all five convictions

It accepted arguments made by lawyers for the five defendants that their convictions should be quashed because of the failure of gardaí to charge them “forthwith” as required under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

‘Unrepublican’ conduct

While O’Driscoll was fortunate to escape that sentence and jail term, he was less fortunate with some of his Real IRA comrades after he was stood down for “unrepublican conduct” when he received a visit from some other members of the organisation in 2013.

He was shot in the legs in a punishment type shooting which some gardaí described as “a kneecapping by appointment”. They believed O’Driscoll knew he was going to be shot and after he went to Cork University Hospital for treatment, he made no complaint to gardaí about the incident.

Last year, gardaí were again seeking to speak to O’Driscoll but on this occasion as a suspect rather than as a victim of crime when he was arrested and questioned about the crucifixion of a member of the Travelling Community in Limerick.

The man, a trader from Rathkeale had been lured to a meeting at a house where a gang of men forced him into a chair before using a nail gun to staple his feet to the floor. They left him there in agony before he managed to free himself and escape.

O’Driscoll - who earned his nickname, ‘The Beast’ when playing Gaelic football as a young man - was arrested and questioned by gardaí but denied any involvement in the nail gun attack and was never charged or convicted.