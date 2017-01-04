2016 among warmest years on records , figures show

Last year was among the warmest years on record, the 17th warmest since 1900, according to the annual summary from Met Éireann released on Wednesday.

The year was also was also drier than average, ending in a very dry December where rainfall was at 53 per cent of average at Newport, Co Mayo and Mace Head, Co Galway. However there was a record set for rain in Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry which reported its wettest day since the station opened in 1866 on October 3rd with with 105.5 mm recorded.

While temperatures were mainly above average and it was was slightly drier than other years, 2016 opened with continuing storms as the Jet Stream brought windy and wet weather over Ireland.

In January parts of the country, including Cork, Kerry and the areas around the Shannon basin were already suffering severe flooding .

February was the year’s wettest month in parts of the south with weather stations reporting near or double the average rainfall.

Both the year’s highest gust and and highest 10 minute, mean wind speed were recorded at Sherkin Island Co Cork during Storm Imogen on February 8th, with 73 knots (135 km/h) and 54 knots (100km/h) respectively.

The unsettled weather persisted though the spring with much land close to the Shannon continuing to be flooded . However high pressure prevailed form the latter part of May well into June, bringing a lot of fine, settled and sunny weather.

Sun worshipers were disappointed again, however as the mid year ushered in a period of changeable weather which was to remain with us for the remainder of the year. Several Atlantic depressions rolled in from the Atlantic, interrupted by a brief spell of fine weather between July 17 and 19 which brought the warmest days of the year.

Annual sunshine totals were lowest in Co Mayo with a daily mean of three hours per day, while the highest was in Dublin where there was a long term average of 3.9 hours per day. The sunniest day for 2016 was reported on June 02 at Malin Head, Co Donegal, with almost 16 hours of sunshine.

The autumn season began unsettled but then dry weather and slack winds dominated through October, November and much of December.

Conditions changed abruptly again at the end of December ushering in a period of heavy rain and strong winds over Christmas.

Overall almost all mean air temperatures were on or slightly above their long - term averages. The coolest monthly conditions were in parts of the south in November with differences of more than minus 2.5 degrees Celsius from long term averages.

The warmest conditions were in parts of the west in June with deviations of almost two degrees above long-term averages.

The lowest temperature of the year was recorded at Markree Co Sligo on November 25th with minus 7.3 degrees. The highest temperature, 30.4 degrees, was recorded at Mount Dillon Co Roscommon on July 19th