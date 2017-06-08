11 people hospitalised after incident at Poolbeg Incinerator in Dublin

Eleven people were taken to hospital after a small amount of lime was accidentally released inside the flue gas treatment area at the Poolbeg Incinerator in Dublin on Wednesday night.

“Late on Wednesday night a small amount of lime was inadvertently released inside the flue gas treatment area during the commissioning and testing of the Dublin Waste to Energy plant at Ringsend, ” said a spokesman for Dublin Waste to Energy Ltd.

“At the time there were a number of workers in an adjacent area. As a precaution, 11 workers were sent to St Vincent’s Hospital nearby for medical evaluation. Two were detained overnight.”

A combustion unit that was operating at the time was shut down and the lime was contained within the building and did not escape into the environment.

“Both the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] and the Health and Safety Authority were notified of the incident, and the company is co-operating fully with them.

“The safety of our employees and contractors is of utmost importance to Covanta and we are investigating the incident thoroughly,” the spokesman added. Covanta is the company that operates the incinerator.

The company said it appeared from preliminary investigation that the release of the lime was due to a problem with a door seal. The HSA said it was notified of an “uncontrolled release” at 6am on Thursday morning and an inspector was currently on site.

Full investigation

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the incident was “extremely worrying” and called for the incinerator to close until a full investigation had been carried out.

“There will be real concern by people in the area after this. It is all part of the wider concern we’ve had for years about incineration. It should not open until the investigation is completed,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

The Dublin Bay South TD said he wanted Covanta, the EPA and local groups to come before an Oireachtas Committee to discuss concerns.

Hildegarde Naughton, Fine Gael TD and chairwoman of the Oireachtas Committee on Communications, Climate Action and Environment, said the incident had “ramifications for wider public safety”. “While my primary concern is with those injured in the incident, it also has ramifications for wider public safety. “In that light, I will await the report of the Health and Safety Authority and the EPA before considering what further steps might be taken in relation to the oversight of the facility,” the Galway West TD said.

The incinerator took its first deliveries earlier this year on April 24th. The plant was first proposed in 1997 but did not secure planning permission until 2007.

An Bord Pleanála received about 2,500 objections to the application for permission, including one from former Green Party minister for the environment John Gormley.

Construction of the plant began in 2014 and took less than three years to complete.