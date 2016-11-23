Unions gather in Dublin calling for repeal of eighth amendment

Members from number of trade unions will gather in Dublin city on Wednesday to call for a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

The campaign organisers said the groups and supporters would meet on the Rosie Hackett Bridge at 10.30am in solidarity of women across Europe, South America and Asia, who plan to strike on Friday demanding action from governments on urgent issues.

Mary Diskin, from the trade union campaign to repeal the eighth, said young women and those on low or welfare dependent incomes had the fewest options.

“They cannot afford to leave the State let alone pay for abortions elsewhere,” she said.

“Travel restrictions prevent refugee and asylum seekers from availing of terminations abroad.”

Ms Diskin said abortion was a “reality” in Ireland and between 1980 to 2014 at least 163,514 Irish women registered for terminations abroad.

Síona Cahill from the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) said figures from the Department of Health in the UK showed up to 25 per cent of women that gave Irish addresses when using abortion services were aged between 18 to 24.

“Students are affected by it every day and are being failed not only by the system, but the State when it comes to responsibility for their healthcare,” she said.

“We cannot keep thinking it’s legitimate to force people overseas when an issue doesn’t suit us, further condemning so many young people into shame and secrecy when they should be able to make an informed, supported choice with their own body - and their own lives.”

Jim Kelly, regional secretary for Unite said solidarity was a “powerful weapon” ordinary people had.

“We know the power of that weapon in the trade union movement, and Women Rising 2016 is another example of solidarity, as voices around the world are raised in support of each other’s struggle for women’s rights,” he said.

“In Ireland, one of the most pressing issues for women is the struggle for bodily autonomy and repeal of the Eighth Amendment”.

Mags O’Brien from Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU)said women in direct provision were particularly affected by the issue.

“They are without the funds to travel and may lose their place in the centre they live in, but also would be afraid to leave the country for fear that they would be denied re-entry,” she said.

Patricia McKeown from Unison said the Irish Government should not be allowed “side-step” the issue.

“It will not be good enough to rely on the Citizens Assembly of 99 people to make recommendations,” she said.

“Legislators must legislate for a secular and democratic Republic which recognises that women have human rights and we must be allowed to make individual choices.”

Unions also involved in the campaign include Mandate, Technical Engineering and Electrical Union (TEEU) and Communication Workers Union (CWU).