Twin boys among Ireland’s first babies born in 2017

Twin boys were among the first babies born in Ireland in 2017 at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

The first baby was born one second past midnight in the new year weighing 2.6kg.

His brother arrived six minutes later weighing 2.8kg, according to the hospital spokeswoman.

The mother and babies are said to be in good health and the family have asked for privacy.

A spokeswoman for the National Maternity Hospital, known as Holles Street hospital, said a baby boy was born 50 seconds past midnight weighing 3.88kg.

Mother Stacey Kenny and her husband Elton Rooney from Clonsilla in Dublin 15 have named their newborn Arlo .

In Limerick’s University Maternity Hospital a baby was also born at one second past midnight.

Coombe Hospital in Dublin welcomed their first baby of 2017 at 7.45am.

Parents Rose and Ben Waldron from Kilcock in Co Kildare have yet to name their baby, who weighed 3.2kg.