Tallaght hospital limits visitors over superbug outbreak

Tallaght Hospital has imposed visitor restrictions in response to a two-month outbreak of a potentially lethal superbug.

The hospital has banned visits by children and limited patients to just one visitor in order to ease pressures caused by the outbreak of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The outbreak of Carbapenem Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), which was declared in August, has forced the closure of at least two wards and has resulted in a number of patients testing positive for the bug.

The hospital says the restrictions are part of a “routine” tracking measures after a number of adult patients were identified as carriers of the bacteria.

“A number of in-patients are still being treated for the condition and all appropriate precautions and screenings are being undertaken. This has led to a temporary curtailment of elective activity and restricted visiting.”

Patients can continue to use the emergency department as normal, a spokeswoman advised, and the children’s department is unaffected. There were 14 patients on trolleys in the emergency department on Tuesday morning.

CRE is a family of bacteria which can cause infection and are difficult, though not impossible, to treat. They don’t usually pose a risk for healthy people but can be problematic for people with compromised immune systems.

CRE germs are usually spread person to person through contact with infected people, particularly contact with wounds or stool. They can cause infections when they enter the body, often through medical devices such as ventilators, catheters, or wounds caused by injury or surgery.