St Vincent’s ‘totally supportive’ of maternity hospital move

St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) says it remains “totally supportive” of the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital to its campus under the terms of the existing agreement reached last November.

The group says the next phase of the project can now begin following the support issued by the board of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) and the “clarity” provided by Minister for Health Simon Harris on the project.

This will involve working with the Minister and his officials in effecting legal agreements to underpin and secure the clinical and corporate governance structures of the new hospital, it says.

In a statement issued after the board met to consider the controversy over the project, the board says the legal agreements will be effected “in accordance with all of the provisions contained in the agreement mediated by Kieran Mulvey and endorsed by both hospitals”.

“The Board unanimously reconfirmed its commitment that SVHG will continue to serve the people of Ireland by providing world class medical facilities and standards of care. This long tradition sees it hold a special place in Ireland and internationally, as a world class medical facility. The relocation of the NMH, with its strong heritage of excellent care, will add enormously to the rich history and tradition of excellence of both hospitals.”

According to the statement, Mr Harris was “unequivocal” in saying the maternity hospital would relocate to St Vincent’s under the terms of the agreement reached between the two hospitals.