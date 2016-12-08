Some nurses ‘suicidal’ over disciplinary hearings, committee told

The prospect of appearing at disciplinary hearings can render nurses “suicidal” due to the publicity involved, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Representatives of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) criticised the “toxic” coverage of professional fitness to practise hearings in the media.

The coverage of such hearings was often difficult, pervasive, selective and often toxic, Martina Harkin-Kelly, president of the INMO, told the Oireachtas Health Committee.

She said nurses and other healthcare professionals experience severe anxiety over the way disclosures of adverse incidents were made. These incidents could result in civil litigation and could result in the person losing their licence and their livelihood.

“The toxic coverage of events is very live and real for our members and their families,” Ms Harkin-Kelly said.

Edward Mathews, director of regulation and social policy of the INMO, spoke of the “sheer fear” his members felt on receiving a letter from the Nursing and Midwifery Board and said some were “suicidal” about appearing before a hearing.

‘Ordinary people’

“These are ordinary people in ordinary jobs who never went into their professions to be regulated in this way,” he said.

The committee was conducting pre-legislative scrutiny on the open disclosure provisions contained in the Civil Liability (Amendment) Bill.

Representatives of the INMO, Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and Irish Hospital Consultants Association supported the introduction of open disclosure provisions, but pointed out that many adverse incidents are the result of systemic issues, often caused by the health system being over-stretched.

Dr John Duddy, president of the IMO, pointed out that different standards were applied to doctors acting as managers compared to professional managers, because clinical staff could be subject to disciplinary proceedings where adverse events occurred.