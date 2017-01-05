Simon Harris plans to ‘kick ass’ at HSE meeting, says Ross

Minister for Health Simon Harris plans to “kick ass” when he meets HSE management Thursday, his cabinet colleague Shane Ross said.

“It’s unrealistic to expect him as Minister to micro manage the trolley crisis.”

However, “the HSE certainly has got to be more active. It’s pretty odd that this happens at this time every year,” Mr Ross told The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk.

“I hope to God he does demand arses from the HSE.”

Mr Ross said he had spoken to Mr Harris earlier Thursday. “He is meeting the HSE this afternoon and he intends to go in and kick ass.”

The number of hospital patients on trolleys fell slightly on Thursday with a total of 578 on trolleys, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Thursday’s numbers mark a slight drop from the record 612 patients who were admitted for care and left on trolleys across the State on Tuesday. By Wednesday, this number had fallen marginally to 602.

Before this week, the number of people on trolleys had only once before exceeded 600 in January 2015.

Labour health spokesman Alan Kelly has described the high numbers on trolleys as a “national emergency” while the INMO said it expected the situation to deteriorate further.

A significant rise in influenza and winter-related illnesses has been cited as a major factor. However, a number of doctors,nurses’ representatives and others have said these are only part contributors to a system long in need of overhaul. “To suggest that this is a flu-related spike is not necessarily the whole story,” said Liam Doran, general secretary of the INMO.

The highest number of patients left on trolleys on Thursday was in University Hospital Limerick where 60 people were on trolleys. This was followed by 40 people at Cork University Hospital, 38 people at South Tipperary General Hospital, 38 at University Hospital Galway and 37 at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

In Dublin, there were 45 people on trolleys in Tallaght Hospital on Thursday followed by 22 at Beaumont Hospital and 20 at the Mater hospital.

Overall, the number of patients placed on trolleys last year was 93,621, compared to 50,402 in 2007, an increase of 86 per cent.

Meanwhile, ambulances are being forced to wait for up to six hours to drop off patients on hospital grounds because of the trolley crisis, according to worker representatives.

Paul Bell, Siptu’s health division organisation, said it usually took 20 minutes to transfer a patient from an ambulance to the emergency department, but with the overcrowding it was now taking an average of one to three hours and up to six hours in some cases.

“Ambulance crews cannot respond to other emergencies or routine patient calls because of what is happening. Hiqa needs to be advised that the ambulance service cannot perform their duties,” Mr Bell told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“Our members are deeply concerned that they cannot deliver the best patient outcomes if they cannot get the patients into the hospital staff for treatment.”

Mr Bell said on one night recently five of the six ambulances at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda were waiting outside to deliver patients.

“The ambulance service is now not able to serve the community. There is a fear that while there is talk about bed openings what is being forgotten is the ambulance service.

“The best outcome for patients is fast access to treatment. Crews are concerned that they cannot provide that. Calls are being stacked and ambulances are not able to respond because they are waiting to deliver patients.”

Mr Bell said that the HSE knew since before Christmas that this problem would arise. “This conversation takes place at this time every year. There is no forward planning.”

Earlier this week, a queue of over a dozen ambulances was sighted on the grounds of University Hospital Limerick (UHL) as they waited to offload patients there.

According to sources in the ambulance service, a total of 16 ambulances – believed to be the entire fleet for the mid-west – were not available to respond to calls, as they waited for their patients to be off-loaded and signed into the emergency department (ED) at UHL

In a statement, UL Hospitals Group said it had “long acknowledged that the ED at UHL is not fit-for-purpose” and it was advancing plans for a modernised ED under the 2017 Health Service Executive national service plan.

It added “the Christmas/new year period has been exceptionally busy”, with daily attendance figures at the emergency department on three days last week of between 180 and 211 patients – 20-40 per cent above average.

“This can unfortunately cause delays to ambulances arriving at UHL,” it said.

The HSE’s director with responsibility for emergency medicine Damian McCallion said emergency departments were “as safe as they can be”, although he conceded the the executive was not achieving admittance target times.

“I accept that we are not achieving the target of a maximum six hour waiting time. We are not in a position to achieve that, but we hope to improve it.”

Mr McCallion said that he shared Siptu’s concerns about the problems being experienced by ambulance crews with delays at emergency departments.

“We are working with the sites where the problem is most severe. We don’t want a situation where ambulances are delayed at emergency departments.”

Mr McCallion said: “Health care is a risky business. We are satisfied that it is as safe as it can be. There are protocols in place. The level of demand carries inherent risks.”

He added that the numbers on trolleys this year were the same as last year and while this was not acceptable, he said it would have been far worse if beds had not been freed up under new initiatives.

“A range of additional measures and some actions have yet to kick in under the winter plan. If actions hadn’t been taken already we would be in an even worse state.”