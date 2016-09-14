Simon Harris criticised by vaping lobby for refusing to meet with it

Minister for Health Simon Harris has been criticised by a vaping lobby group for refusing to meet it in advance of an international summit that could lead to a ban on e-cigarettes.

Vape Business Ireland (VBI) says it is disappointed that the Minister is not available to meet the group at present, and claims this could adversely affect Ireland’s contribution to the debate on e-cigarettes.

Over 180 parties, including the EU, are due to attend the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) next tobacco control conference in Delhi in November, at which an international approach to e-cigarettes will be discussed.

Health experts internationally are divided on e-cigarettes. Some highlight how little is known about potential contaminants they contain, while others laud their use in helping smokers quit tobacco.

The WHO believes e-cigarettes should be considered harmful to health under the precautionary principle, until proof emerges that they are not.

The EU is currently preparing a common position to the November conference, to which Ireland is contributing.

VBI claims the Minister’s “lack of engagement” could be detrimental to the sector.

“Ireland’s position regarding e-cigarettes may possibly not be balanced, considering our members were not allowed the opportunity to engage with the Minister on this important topic.”

The Department of Health says Ireland will be represented at the Delhi meeting. “However, we are not aware of any plans to ban electronic cigarettes. The Minister is aware of and has noted VBI’s concerns.”

A meeting between the group and Minister of State for Health Promotion Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, is planned, a spokesman says.

VBI describes itself as a business alliance committed to an open debate about vaping products. Its 11 members include the four main tobacco companies in Ireland, which have diversified into e-cigarettes.

Study

A study published in the British Medical Journal shows that more smokers are kicking the habit as the use of e-cigarettes grows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, use of e-cigarettes may have resulted in an additional 18,000 long-term ex-smokers in England, the study of data from Britain’s national health service indicates.

“Although these numbers are relatively small, they are clinically significant because of the huge health gains from stopping smoking,” the authors say.

They also question whether increasing e-cigarette use is undermining quitting in general.

The study found no clear evidence linking e-cigarette use and rate of quit attempts, use of nicotine replacement therapy or use of NHS stop-smoking services.