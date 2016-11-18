Shoes laid outside Leinster House to highlight male suicide

Hundreds of pairs of shoes symbolising the rate of male suicide were laid on the ground outside Leinster House on Friday on the eve of International Men’s Day.

The campaign is run by the Movember charity and is designed to maintain awareness of mental health.

The 380 pairs of shoes were used to represent the number of men who died by suicide each year. The charity said eight of the average 10 deaths by suicide each week in Ireland are men. The most at-risk age group is 45-49.

Similar displays have been put in place in the UK, US, Australia and Canada.

Neil Rooney, director of the Movember Foundation Ireland, said it “is investing in projects that are having a real impact on the lives of men in Ireland and around the world.

“By engaging with men where they are, and understanding what works best, we’re helping make change happen sooner, before it’s too late.”

To date, Movember has funded more than 1,200 global programmes in the areas of prostate and testicular cancer, and suicide prevention.