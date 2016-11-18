‘Serious concern’ about work of Galway surgeon

Serious concerns about the work of an orthopaedic surgeon who worked at Galway University Hospitals have been raised in an independent audit.

The concerns relate to spinal surgery carried out by the consultant on four patients, according to Saolta University Hospital Group.

The problems emerged following an audit by two independent orthopaedic surgeons of spinal surgery procedures carried out by the surgeon at University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital between January 1st, 2013 and November 14th, 2014.

The surgeon is no longer working in Galway, according to a statement from the hospital group.

“Galway University Hospital has engaged directly with all of the spinal surgery patients (or their families) whose cases were audited and offered them any services that they may require: this includes, if necessary, an independent clinical review. The hospital will continue to engage directly with the patients and families concerned. The hospital has also been in contact with patients’ GPs.”

A total of 198 cases were reviewed, from which serious concerns emerged in four cases.

“The independent experts did comment on different aspects of the care of some of the other patients and management and clinicians at Galway University Hospitals are meeting patients individually, should they wish, to take them through the external experts’ comments and offering them an independent clinical review.”

“For the vast majority of patients, the independent experts did not raise any significant concerns.”

The group says the Medical Council has been advised but has declined to indicated whether any disciplinary proceedings have been taken. There is no ongoing safety concern in relation to spinal or other orthopaedic services at the hospital, it says.

“Galway University Hospitals-Saolta University Health Care Group regrets any distress this process may cause to patients or their families.”

Patients who have concerns can contact helpline number 1800 659 4589 from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.