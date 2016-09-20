Scan on woman whose baby died failed to pick up abnormality

A 33-week scan on a woman whose baby died shortly after being delivered at Cavan General Hospital in 2014 failed to pick up an abnormality in the placenta, an inquest has heard.

The second day of the inquest into the death of baby Conor Whelan in May 2014 also heard conflicts of evidence between staff and his mother Siobhán in relation to the scan.

Dr Angela Mortimer, a consultant radiologist, said the ultrasound carried out on Ms Whelan in March 2014 failed to “see” a bilobed placenta which was later identified after Conor died. In this condition, the placenta is divided into two lobes, joined by arteries via the membrane.

The abnormality would have been present at the time the scan was carried out, she told Roger Murray, for Ms Whelan. Conor was born on May 13th, 2014 following an emergency caesarean, but died after 17 hours. He suffered a brain injury caused by vasa previa, where blood vessels block the entrance to the birth canal. A bilobed placenta may increase the risk of haemorrhaging or vasa previa.

Ms Whelan and her husband Andrew, from Ballyjamesduff, say their son died after her membranes were ruptured against her will. The hospital says Conor’s blood loss occurred before his mother’s membranes were ruptured.

On March 21st, 2014 obstetrician Dr Irina Samachis carried out a scan on Ms Whelan and found that the placenta looked low-lying. She booked the patient for a scan in the radiology department. Dr Mortimer said the results of this scan, carried out later in the day, were normal and there were no signs of any abnormalities.

She said a bilobed placenta was a risk factor for vasa previa, where blood vessels block the birth canal.

This condition led to Conor’s death.

Dr Mortimer said there was no internationally agreed screening programme for this condition. Ultrasound specialist Anne Emmo, who carried out the scan, said she had since ceased performing obstetric ultrasounds because she was so upset over the death of Conor. She told Mr Murray she was not aware whether any changes to ultrasound procedures had been made in Cavan since his death, because she was now specialising in scans on stroke patients.

She said she had no recollection of having performed a scan on Ms Whelan on March 21st, 2014, and was relying on the medical records. In an average week, she would perform 100 scans in the unit. She said she took the images, while the job of the radiologist was to prepare a report based on the scan.

In her evidence, Ms Whelan said she was told she had a low-lying placenta, but she was “in great hands” and a further scan would be carried out by her consultant, though this never happened. Ms Emmo said she could say categorically she would not tell a patient whether or not they had a low-lying placenta.

Dr Mortimer said she hadn’t met Ms Whelan and would not provide that level of information to a patient.

“It would be inappropriate to say a pregnancy was normal and no radiologist would say that. Our role is solely to interpret the issues,” she said, giving evidence by Skype.