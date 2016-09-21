RTÉ producer was allegedly given overdose of chemotherapy medication

A former RTÉ producer was allegedly given an overdose of chemotherapy medication, a medical inquiry heard on Wednesday.

Patient Sinéad Ní Dhulaing Johnson, who has since passed away from brain cancer, was allegedly given over twice the dose of chemotherapy drug Temozolomide, which she took for 16 days in August, 2008 before the error was discovered.

As a result, Ms Ní Dhulaing Johnson became extremely unwell, and required hospitalisation until November of that year.

At the inquiry, which is taking place at the Medical Council in Dublin, a consultant medical oncologist at the Beacon hospital in south Dublin – referred to as Dr A for the hearing – is facing allegations an incorrect dose of Temozolomide was prescribed to Ms Ní Dhulaing Johnson on August 13th, 2008.

It is also claimed Dr A then failed to disclose in a timely manner that they had prescribed the incorrect dose of the medication to Ms Ní Dhulaing Johnson and her husband, Eddie Johnson.

The inquiry continues.