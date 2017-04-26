Rhona Mahony: New hospital will revolutionise healthcare for women and children

The Master of the National Maternity Hospital Dr Rhona Mahony has said the newly constructed facility St Vincent’s University Hospital will “revolutionise healthcare for women and children”.

The controversial €300 million move of the National Maternity Hospital from Holles Street in Dublin to a religious-owned site at St Vincent’s is back on track after both institutions gave assurances about its autonomy.

“This hospital is going to revolutionise healthcare for women and children. No misinformation or side show must get in the way of this focus,” Dr Mahony said on Wednesday morning.

Referring to objections to the ownership of the new hospital and the ensuing disagreement between NMH board members, she added: “This is a storm in a teacup. It is a side show”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, she emphasised the new National Maternity Hospital would be “an absolutely independent entity, an independent company with an independent board.”

“It will not come under any religious ethos. The ethos will be clinical excellence. We will provide the same services as now.

“This will be an independent hospital in every way, it will not be entrusted to the Sisters of Charity in any way.

“We must not get lost in a conversation that is suppositional.”

The order of nuns is to be given ownership of the new €300 million State-funded National Maternity Hospital because they are shareholders of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, which the Department of Health said would be the “sole owner of the new hospital”.

The new hospital is to be built on a site at Elm Park in south Dublin. The relocation of the hospital from Holles Street to the St Vincent’s hospital campus involves the largest single investment ever made in maternity services in the State.

Proceeds from the sale of Holles Street will go towards funding the new maternity hospital.

In a later interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr Mahony said: “The nuns do not want to run this hospital. They are happy for the woman and babies of Ireland to have access to the best possible healthcare.

“There will be no difference in the services we offer. We will continue to offer contraception, termination when the mother’s life is in danger, IVF. We will do that without hesitation.”

When asked if her predecessor Dr Peter Boylan should resign, she said “that’s up to him.”

“The reason why this is so important is that we are practicing 21st century medicine in a building that is crumbling in a stand alone hospital on the edge of Merrion Square - five to 10 women are transferred every year because they are critically ill to intensive care and every year several hundred women have to access the excellent services that are available in St Vincent’s Hospital.

“We have been working with St Vincent’s Hospital for a hundred years. They are an excellent hospital and there are many woman alive today because they provide the sophisticated tertiary services that is not readily available all over Ireland.

“It is going to represent a huge shift upwards in the standard of care that will be given to women and infants and nothing must get in the way of that, particularly not misinformation or side shows.”

Dr Mahony explained she and the acting chairman of the board Nicholas Kearns had called for Dr Boylan’s resignation over the text he sent, not because of the opinion he expressed, but because it was a matter of corporate governance.

“The text was intimidatory, but it is normal corporate governance for a person to resign from a board before speaking out against it.”

Texts between Dr Boylan, who is objecting to the Elm Park move, Dr Mahony and Mr Kearns emerged on Tuesday in which Mr Kearns and Dr Mahony called for Dr Boylan’s resignation from the board of the National Maternity Hospital.