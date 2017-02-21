Relationships Ireland counselling agency in liquidation

Relationships Ireland, one of the State’s oldest marriage counselling agencies, has gone into liquidation following a decline in demand for its services.

Founded in 1962, the agency informed staff on Monday night that it is winding up operations due to financial difficulties caused by funding challenges and increased operating costs.

“While those challenges have been visible for some time now, and the board has been working hard to find a basis to overcome them, matters were brought to a head in recent weeks when it became clear that a further increase in operating costs was unavoidable on foot of an upward-only rent review on the RI premises,” chief executive Elfreida Carroll told staff.

She said the prudent option was to wind up the company, officially known as Marriage and Relationships Counselling Services, and to call a meeting of creditors in two weeks’ time.

Eighteen staff are being made redundant as a result of the decision and a further eight contract counsellors have had their contracts terminated. The agency says those losing their jobs will receive the statutory redundancy entitlement. Board members acted on a voluntary basis.

Alternative arrangements

Clients, who included adults undergoing marital difficulties and, sometimes, their teenage children, are being advised of the decision and of the need to make alternative arrangements. Tusla and the Charities Regulator have also been informed.

About 400 clients a year availed of counselling but this number was declining and the agency was facing the imminent withdrawal of Tusla funding for counselling teenagers. It negotiated a low rent on its Fitzwilliam Street, Dublin premises in 2010 but this was due to rise soon after a review.

The agency was originally established as a service for non-Catholics in the same year as the Catholic Marriage Advisory Council was set up. That agency, now known as Accord, recently said demand for its service is increasing.

Clearly this is a difficult day for all concerned,” Ms Carroll said. “The board is determined to affect the wind-up in as efficient and orderly a fashion as possible and with the least possible disruption or negative impact to all parties.”