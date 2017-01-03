Record number of patients on hospital trolleys at 612

The number of patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals has reached its highest ever number three days into the New Year.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Trolley/Ward Watch figures, there were a record 612 patients admitted for care and left on trolleys in hospitals on Tuesday morning.

It is only the second time the trolley count has breached the 600 mark, hitting 601 on January 6th, 2015.

There were 93,621 admitted patients on trolleys during 2016 which is also a record figure for a calendar year, the INMO said.

It described Tuesday’s level as being “entirely predictable” due to the trend which emerged throughout November and December, and the resulting “deterioration in the daily trolley watch figures compared to previous years”.

“In that regard questions must be asked as to what measures were taken, over the past 8 weeks to alleviate the situation and, in particular, to plan for the predictable surge in the early days of every New Year,” it said in a statement.

Tuesday’s figure of 612 is also compared to the 495 that occurred in March 2006, when the situation was declared a “national emergency”, the INMO said.

It comes as the latest influenza report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the rate of the influenza like illness has doubled in the past week with older people at greater risk of contracting the predominant flu strain AH3. The illness rate is expected to further rise in the coming weeks.

Hospitalisation for influenza and outbreaks of the flu in community hospitals and residential care facilities have also continued to rise. According to the latest statistics, there have been a total of 96 people hospitalised for influenza so far in the 2016/2017 winter season, with the majority of those hospitalised aged 65 years and older. Eight cases of the flu strain have been admitted to critical care units and there has been one confirmed case of death from the strain to date this season