Q&A: should I get the flu vaccine? Are there different strains?

Why are there record numbers of people on trolleys in our hospitals?

Well, there’s no short answer to that. One contributory factor is the outbreak of seasonal flu. This year’s strain is targeting older people, and because they tend to have more health problems, they are more likely to be admitted to hospital when they present.

Last year by contrast, the biggest impact with the H1N1 virus was on younger people and people with pre-existing conditions, so it was intensive care units that were overrun. This year, it’s not impacting on them in the same way.

Is it not the same flu every year?

No. The “seasonal flu” is an annual event, occurring between October and March in the northern hemisphere and between April and September in the southern hemisphere, but there are different strains of it each time. The make-up of the virus is different, which is why you need to get a different vaccine every year.

Okay, so tell me more about this strain?

There are three or four influenza viruses circulating every year, but this year the predominant strain is called the H3N2 virus.

I don’t like the sound of that. What can I do to protect myself?

Get vaccinated. The World Health Organisation (WHO) monitors the strain in one hemisphere and then makes an informed guess in developing a vaccine for the coming season in the other hemisphere. The closer the WHO gets to matching the components of the virus in its vaccine, the more effective it will be.

Sorry, hang on, so even if I get vaccinated, I might still get the flu?

I’m afraid so. It’s difficult because influenza is a virus that is constantly mutating. Last year, there was a mismatch with the vaccine and it wasn’t very effective. The good news is that this year’s vaccine is a good match with the virus and so there’s a relatively high efficacy rate, although it’s still only about 60 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there any way of knowing whether I’ll be among the 60 per cent?

Generally, people with stronger immune systems stand a better chance of having the vaccine take to their systems. Age is also a factor, with efficacy declining with the elderly.

So is there any point in getting the vaccine then if I’m elderly?

Even if the vaccine doesn’t stop the onset of the virus, it will still reduce its severity. Figures from the US show it reduces hospitalisation in the elderly by 60-70 per cent and death by 90 per cent, so it’s still worthwhile.

Have you any tips to avoid spreading the virus?

Respiratory etiquette is very important. As the slogan goes, you need to catch a sneeze in a tissue, bin it, and then kill it. You can do this by burning it or putting it into a contained bin. Then wash your hands and keep them clean.

If you don’t have a handkerchief, you can sneeze into your sleeve. The HSE says it’s actually an even more effective way of stopping the spread of the virus because it doesn’t spread germs to your hands.

What should I do if I think I have the flu?

Stay at home and don’t go out as you could spread the virus. Prevention is the only real treatment so you’ve missed the boat, but you shouldn’t need any contact with the health system unless you’re elderly or have other problems.

Antibiotics would be counter-productive. The advice is to take plenty of fluids, while paracetamol and anti-inflammatory drugs will also help.

If you want to get advice, the best way is to speak to a clinician such as your GP over the phone. If you need further treatment, the HSE is insisting you will be taken care of.