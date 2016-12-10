Podcast: The threat to medicine that could set us back a century
Scourge of antibacterial resistance is ‘up there with climate change and terrorism’
Paul Cullen reports on a long-term threat that could destroy modern medical practice. Photograph: Getty Images
When we talk about health and medicine, the immediate problems tend to crowd out the important ones, says our correspondent Paul Cullen. But this weekend he is reporting on a long-term threat that could destroy modern medical practice and jeopardise millions of lives. He talked to Hugh Linehan about the story.