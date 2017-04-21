Planned move of National Maternity Hospital in jeopardy

The planned move of the National Maternity Hospital to a religious-owned site at St Vincent’s Hospital is in jeopardy after the board of St Vincent’s said it plans to review the status of the project.

The board says the decision is prompted by “controversy and misinformation that has arisen in recent times” and the views expressed by Minister for Health Simon Harris and other TDs.

Opposition politicians have heavily criticised the deal reached between the NMH and St Vincent’s last November after it emerged that the maternity hospital will be built on land owned by the Sisters of Charity.

The hospital is to be run by a subsidiary company of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, which is owned by the order.

In a brief statement, the group pointed out that a “comprehensive” agreement was reached between the two hospitals last November following six months of intensive discussions chaired by mediator Kieran Mulvey.

‘Publicly endorsed’

“That agreement was publicly endorsed and welcomed by both the Minister for Health, Deputy Simon Harris, and the Taoiseach, Deputy Enda Kenny, at a press briefing that evening in Government Buildings.

“In view of the controversy and misinformation that has arisen in recent times regarding the project, and the views expressed by the Minister for Health and other members of the Oireachtas, the board of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group will review the status of the project in light of the current situation.”

The group said it does not intend to make any further comment pending this review.

Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Billy Kelleher called on Mr Harris to publish the deal reached between the NMH and St Vincent’s.

Mr Harris has indicated he will provide the document to the Oireachtas health committee, but Mr Kelleher said the details of all reports, reviews and deals should be published “so people can ascertain the facts”.

In Galway, the outgoing president of the Irish Medical Organisation, Dr John Duddy, called on doctors to put aside their differences and unite behind major infrastructural developments.

Ongoing “turf wars” over the National Maternity Hospital and the national children’s hospital do not help patients when women deserve modern, 21st-century healthcare facilities, he told the IMO’s annual conference.