Peter Boylan resigns from board of National Maternity Hospital

Senior medic Dr Peter Boylan has resigned from the board of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

Dr Boylan, a former master of the NMH, announced the decision on Newstalk on Thursday morning following a meeting of the hospital’s executive board on Wednesday night over its proposed move to a site at St Vincent’s Hospital in Elm Park.

The executive board’s deputy chairman, former High Court president Nicholas Kearns, had earlier this week asked Dr Boylan to resign from the board after the medic criticised the move from Holles Street to the St Vincent’s campus.

Dr Boylan had concerns over involvement in the new hospital by St Vincent’s founders, the Sisters of Charity. He argued the Catholic ethos of St Vincent’s would interfere with the independent operation of a maternity hospital.

Though tensions were aired at the meeting, Dr Boylan was not the subject of a vote for his resignation.

Dr Boylan said this morning he felt it was a “scandal” that the new €300million hospital would be given over by the State to the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group and that he believed the view was widely held.

Reaffirmed

On Wednesday night, following the board meeting, the hospital publicly reaffirmed its commitment to moving to the St Vincent’s campus. Only three of the more than 20 in attendance at the meeting voted against the proposal.

In its statement, the board said it welcomed St Vincent’s saying the new NMH would carry out any legal medical procedure.

The NMH board said the agreement between it and St Vincent’s, mediated in November by Kieran Mulvey, ensured that the clinical, financial and operational independence of the new national maternity hospital “shall be enshrined in its memorandum and articles of association and all related legal agreements”.

On RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Thursday, executive board member and Lord Mayor of Dublin Brendan Carr said he felt intimidated and bullied at the meeting.

He criticised the circulation of a letter at the beginning of the meeting, which called for the agreement to go ahead and was signed by staff at the hospital. He suggested staff might have been pressured into signing it.

Attitude

He also criticised the attitude of some on the board to the “real concerns” he raised. Mr Carr, who was attending his first ever meeting of the board executive and voted against re-endorsing the St Vincent’s move, said concerns were addressed in “very intimidatory and bullying ways”.

Sinn Féin councillor Micheál Mac Donncha, a member of the board who also voted against the move, said he did not feel personally bullied or intimidated.

He described the meeting as tense with “intense discussion”, but said no proposal was put before the meeting to seek Dr Boylan’s resignation.

“I think that spoke for itself, it was a tacit admission that the request had been a mistake in the first place,” he said.

On the issue of the letter signed by staff, he said “there was nothing new in it”. He also said he was not happy with the outcome of the meeting.

“The issue of ownership wasn’t addressed and I think the Minister [FOR HEALTH]needs to step up to the mark on that score,” he said.