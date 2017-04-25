Peter Boylan ‘not going to resign’ over maternity hospital criticisms

The former master of the National Maternity Hospital Dr Peter Boylan said he is not going to resign from the hospital’s board despite a request to stand down.

The hospital’s deputy chairman, former High Court president Nicholas Kearns, has asked Dr Boylan to resign from the board, a NMH spokesman confirmed last night.

“I’m not going to resign, I don’t feel I should. There is a question of loyalty to the Board. I feel a loyalty to the women of Ireland and I believe that granting ownership of the national maternity hospital to the Catholic church is wrong,” Dr Boylan said on Tuesday.

Dr Boylan last week expressed strong reservations about the agreement reached last November between St Vincent’s and the NMH under which the maternity hospital is due to move to the St Vincent’s site as part of a €300 million project under the sole ownership of the Sisters of Charity.

Dr Boylan also repeated his assertion that the new maternity hospital should not go ahead “on that site”. He has argued that the Catholic ethos of St Vincent’s would interfere with the independent operation of a maternity hospital.

It is understood the decision to seek Dr Boylan’s resignation was taken following consultation with board members, who were said to be overwhelmingly supportive. The decision was supported by the current master, Dr Rhona Mahony, who is Dr Boylan’s sister-in-law.

Text messages

Mr Kearns had called for Dr Boylan’s resignation following an exchange of text messages on Sunday.

Dr Boylan had initiated the exchange with a text message to both Mr Kearns and Dr Mahony in which he urged them to “sit down and talk”.

Dr Boylan said he felt they had been misled by the St Vincent’s Hospital Group when they accepted their bona fides on the issue of independence and ownership.

He acknowledged his wording may have been “intemperate” but he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland serious questions had to be asked about governance.

Dr Boylan said “passion has taken the place of common sense” on the issue.

While Dr Boylan said he had abstained when the move was initially discussed by the board, he explained that was out of loyalty to the National Maternity Hospital as the majority of the board voted overwhelmingly in favour of the move.

He is awaiting a meeting of the Governors of the hospital, which is due to take place tomorrow evening. He told Morning Ireland that there are 21 Board members and 100 governors.

“I will make my objections known, which I have done repeatedly to the Board.”

“There is no question that the hospital needs to be built or that the design is of the highest quality. I fully support the Master and the hospital.”

The board does not have the power to force him to resign, according to sources. Such a decision would have to be taken at a meeting of the 85-member governing board.

Dr Boylan said he was concerned about granting ownership of the new hospital to the church. “I’m saying ‘don’t do it’ in the current form unless the land is owned by the State.”

'Wobble'

Dr Boylan added that with four out of the nine board members of the new maternity hospital coming from St Vincent’s board, it would take only one person “to wobble” and then the hospital could find that it could not perform certain procedures and would have to send patients to the Rotunda or the Coombe hospitals.

Dr Mahony, however, has maintained the agreement provides for the operational, financial and clinical independence of the maternity hospital.

A spokesman for the NMH said in a statement to The Irish Times last night that: “Last week, some five months after the agreement was approved, Boylan, without warning, consultation with or notification to the board, its chair or the master of the hospital, went public in attacking the agreement.

The hospital said Dr Boylan was a member of the NMH board at all times during the six-month period of mediation which resulted in the agreement to co-locate the NMH with St Vincent’s Hospital. The board was kept fully briefed on all developments by the negotiating team during that period, the statement said.

“The decisive final meeting of the board overwhelmingly supported the agreement with 25 in favour, two abstentions (including Dr Boylan) and one vote against. Thereafter the agreement was approved by Government and planning permission was lodged.”