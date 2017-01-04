Patients on trolleys still over 600, latest figures show

The number of people on hospital trolleys remained over 600 on Wednesday, the latest figures show.

The figure of 602 is slightly down on Tuesday’s record high of 612 people admittd for care and left on trolleys throughout the country.

It is only the third time the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) count has breached the 600 mark, hitting 612 on Tuesday and 601 in January 2015.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said the hospital trolley crisis was “a bit of a perfect storm ” .

A significant rise in influenza and winter-related illnesses has been cited as a major factor.“There has been a significant increase in flu like illnesses. GPs are reporting a 50 per cent increase in flu patients and there has been a 20 per cent increase in people over 75 with flu,” Mr Harris said.

The Minister said he had met with the HSE’s Director General on Tuesday and asked him what he is going to do now. Among the plans are increased opening hours and support services for nursing homes to keep patients with flu there rather than transferring them to hospital.

He told Newstalk Breakfast “was easy to predict that this was going to happen after the event. None of the evidence indicated this severe a problem.”

Mr Harris added that a bed capacity review is ongoing to determine what kind of beds were required and how many. “We will have to find the resources if we don’t have enough beds.”

He also acknowledged the need for more staff. “We are working on attracting them back. We want to attract more nurses.

Mr Harris is considering introducing mandatory flu vaccination for health care workers following the ‘disappointing’ uptake this winter.

He said it was very disappointing that less than 20 per cent of nurses had been vaccinated. “There is an onus on all of us in the health service to get it,” he said.

Some vaccinations are already mandatory for health care workers, he added. “If the uptake is so low for the flu vaccine then something will have to be looked at in the future.”

The Minister also said he was concerned that only 50 per cent of people aged over 65 had received the vaccine.

Multiplicity of reasons for crisis

The INMO expects the situation to deteriorate further, noting a recent reduction in the “delayed discharge” of patients to historically low levels had not solved the crisis.

INMO general secretary Liam Doran said there is a multiplicity of reasons for the current trolley crisis with staff shortages exacerbating the situation.

Mr Doran said at the end of the day poor planning, lack of investment in infrastructure and lack of investment in staffing levels were factor.

He went on to warn that there will be 20,000 more people over the age of 65 every year. “What will staffing levels be like? We are 3,500 nurses short at the moment. That’s number of posts chopped by the HSE,” he told RTE’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

“We are losing the battle in terms of recruitment. Even if beds are opened the health service is still grossly understaffed. Care is being compromised.”

Mr Doran called for clarity on hospital rosters. He said there is a need for consultants to be on duty for longer hours so they can make vital decisions on who needs to be admitted and who can be discharged.

“Junior doctors will not make those decisions. Consultants are far more important than administrators and managers.

“This whole issue is about policy, about crisis management.”

When asked about the level of absenteeism among nurses, he defended the level which is above the industrial norm. “It’s a miracle any one is working. You must also remember that they are working in an unwell environment and they pick up lots of illnesses.”

National ongoing scandal

Accident and Emergency Consultant Dr Jim Gray has described the current trolley crisis as “a national ongoing scandal.”

The consultant, who is based at Tallaght hospital described conditions for elderly patients on trolleys as ‘sensory torture.’

He said there is an element of predictability in the current crisis. “This happens every year on the first Tuesday of January.”

Dr Gray told RTE’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that influenza is not the reason for the trolley crisis.

“The vast majority of patients who get the flu do not need to be hospitalised.”

He also said there was no need for a review of hospital beds. “We know the bed situation, we know there is a shortage, there is no need for a bed review,”.

“The government’s task force hasn’t been able to get to grips with the problem and the Winter Initiative has not achieved what it set out to do.”

Dr Gray said there is a recruitment crisis across the health service with posts remaining unfilled. “There is a low number of consultants nationally. The senior decision makers are not there.”

Open hospital beds

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin’s health spokeswoman called for every available hospital bed in every hospital to be opened immediately to deal with the large numbers of people on trolleys.

Louise O’Reilly said it was ridiculous for Mr Harris to describe the current numbers on trolleyas a flu crisis.

“He is calling this a flu crisis - it is not, It is a predictable event. Calling it a flu crisis is to forget there were 601 this time last year,” she told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“There are over 600 closed beds in hospitals around the country, they should be opened immediately in the short term.”

Ms O’Reilly also called for all staff to be made available, for the HSE to speed up recruitment of nursing staff and for more use of agency staff while there are hundreds of people on trolleys.

She also criticised the Minister and his department for not having sufficiently researched the bed shortage crisis months ago so they would be prepared at this time.

“There is an urgent need to increase bed capacity. The HSE should concentrate on everyone that can be discharged to free up beds. More can be done to ensure that primary care centres are fully staffed. There is a need to shift the focus away from A&E in the long term.

“There is a need to ensure that every person that is in there (in hospital) needs to be there.”