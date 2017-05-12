Parents ‘angry’ over closure of Drumcondra crèche

The parents of more than 100 children in Drumcondra, on the northside of Dublin, have been told they have three weeks to find new childcare places due to the closure of their crèche.

Up to 20 staff are also affected by the closure of The Nest crèche to make way for the construction of a new supermarket.

The parents were told on Thursday afternoon the crèche and Montessori has to vacate its premises by June 2nd as Lidl plans to build a store on the site.

Annette Nugent, who has two children attending the facility, said parents were stressed and angry over the closure. “People are now frantically trying to source alternative childcare, while the staff are shellshocked,” she said.

Ms Nugent said parents found it strange that a commercial lease could be ended at such short notice and planned to urge The Nest to at least seek a longer deadline before closure.

No one at the crèche was available to speak about the closure at the moment, a member of staff told The Irish Times.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Noeleen Reilly said the decision seems to have been made despite the fact that the German retailer was refused planning permission to open a store on the site recently.

“I am very concerned to learn that these families and children are going to be left stranded. There is already a shortage of childcare places in the area and now over 100 children are being left without a home.”

Ms Reilly questioned the urgency behind the closure and said the June 2nd deadline was unrealistic for families seeking to source alternative arrangements.

With about 20 children enrolled in the State-funded ECCE pre-school scheme, she called on Tusla to intervene and ensure the closure is delayed.

Staff are due to meet the crèche owner, Colm Bowers, about their situation next week.