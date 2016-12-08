Orkambi firm calls on Government to negotiate directly

The US pharma company that makes Orkambi says it will only re-enter price talks on the cystic fibrosis drug if Government representatives with the power to make decisions are at the table.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals says it is “imperative” the Government schedules a meeting immediately about making the drug available to CF patients and that Minister for Health Simon Harris and the head of his department and the HSE take part.

“However, it’s less about who those individuals are, and more about ensuring that whoever is in attendance has the authority to make final decisions so we can come to an agreement,” a spokeswoman said.

“Vertex is demonstrating our full commitment to the process and the CF community by ensuring that the appropriate decision makers from our team attend, and we urge the government to show the same commitment to their citizens.”

Mr Harris has insisted he will not be participating in the talks and is in fact precluded by law from doing so. Sources say Ministers are angry at what they perceive as the company’s attempt to politicise what is essentially a commercial process.

In a statement, the company said it and the HSE had a shared goal, to help people in Ireland get Orkambi as soon as possible. “As such, we are calling on the HSE to ensure that our next meeting results in a definitive resolution to a process that has already taken too long,” it said.

“To achieve this resolution, Vertex believes it is critical that this meeting happen with the right people around the table, including the senior decision makers from both Vertex and the HSE.”

“Accordingly, we have committed that the senior decision-makers from Vertex will attend. Similarly, we have requested that the HSE commit to having the appropriate decision-makers at this meeting, including Minister Simon Harris, [HSE director general] Tony O’Brien and [Department of Health secretary general] Jim Breslin. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokeswoman for the Minister said he had no role in negotiating drug prices, as this was the statutory responsibility of the HSE. “They know this. It’s the law. The decision-makers are in the room.”

A HSE spokesman said it didn’t know yet if the talks would re-start, but he expected this would happen “through the established procedures that have been and are accepted by the rest of the pharmaceutical industry”.

Orkambi, which improves lung function and reduces hospitalisations for CF patients, would cost €160,000 per patient, or €400 million for health service over five years, according to its initial price. Vertex says it has dropped the price significantly, but the HSE says the price sought now is still exorbitant.

Vertex also said coming to an agreement would require feedback from the HSE on the proposals put forward by the company, and clarity on the HSE’s evaluation criteria. The statement said Vertex has received no response from the HSE to workable proposals designed to improve access to the drug that it put forward over six meetings.

“These proposals have included significant price reductions, guarantees of budget certainty, novel access schemes such as a risk-sharing agreement, and ways to reduce the timelines on reimbursement decisions for patients in the future as new medicines become available.”