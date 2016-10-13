Only free eye clinic for children closes waiting list

The waiting list at the country’s only clinic offering free sight tests to younger children has closed due to “unprecedented demand”.

The National Optometry Centre in Dublin, which offers free tests to children aged up to seven, says it has been forced to close its paediatric clinic list due to a lack of resources.

Waiting times had grown to over a year for children, many of whom require three-monthly appointments, according to Síofra Harrington, senior lecturer at the centre.

The move follows the suspension by the Health Service Executive of school-based eye tests for children in fifth and sixth class earlier this year.

The HSE still carries out limited assessments of children’s eyesight in first class.

Waiting times for hospital appointments in children’s eye departments are as long as four years in some areas. As a result, many children are not being seen in time for treatment to prevent conditions such as lazy eye, according to Ms Harrington.

In contrast, in the UK, children are entitled to a free eye test every six months.

The cutbacks in Ireland have coincided with a growing problem of untreated and misdiagnosed eyesight conditions in children, Ms Harrington said. Myopia, or short-sightedness, has increased across the developing world, in some areas by as much as 300 per cent.

“Seeing well affects a child’s ability to learn, interact with their peers and engage with their teachers. Some children with undetected vision problems struggle with the additional secondary school workload. They avoid tasks. They don’t ask questions. Many become introverted, others disruptive.”

Uncorrected sight conditions can result in lost education and employment opportunities, she added.

Screens

The rise in short-sightedness has been blamed on children spending less time outdoors and the growing use of screens, especially at night.

One Asian study found children in urban areas were almost three times more likely to be short-sighted than children in rural areas. Diet is also a factor; breastfeeding offers a protective effect, as may protein-rich diets.

The first national study into the prevalence of eye conditions in Irish children is currently under way.

More than 1,500 schoolchildren aged six-seven and 12-13 years will be tested for the Ireland Eye Study, and follow-up will be provided where required.

Schools that wish to participate should contact siofra.harrington@dit.ie.

The HSE said parents who have concerns about their children’s eyesight should bring it to the attention of the public health nurse at the school health examination or their GP.