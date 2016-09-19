One in eight have taken medicine prescribed for someone else

One in eight people have taken medicine that was not prescribed for them, health watchdogs have revealed.

The research uncovered the figure rises to one in five for people aged 25 to 34.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), which regulates medicines, medical devices and other health products, urged people to make themselves aware of the risks of taking prescribed treatments, including the need to take the correct dose and know the side-effects.

Its survey of consumer habits and attitudes also found almost one-quarter of people do not read the information notes or the directions for use that come with their prescriptions.

It found one in five patients take a prescription medicine for a shorter period than their doctor advised them.

Minister for Health Simon Harris, who supports the information campaign, said it should only take three minutes to take in the advice on using a medicine.

“It is extremely important for anyone taking a medicine that they carefully read the instructions for use,” he said.

“This information is provided with every medicine and following the instructions will ensure that patients get the best results.

“It only takes three minutes to make sure you’re fully informed, and that you’re doing the right thing for your own health and peace of mind.”

Lorraine Nolan, chief executive of the HPRA, said: “Our research tells us that people who read this information spend about three minutes doing so.

“Our campaign aims to encourage more people to always take those three minutes, whether they are taking medication themselves or giving it to someone in their care.

“If people have any questions or concerns, they should always consult their doctor or pharmacist.”

Patient behaviour

The survey also found more and more patients are not reading information about their medication.

The HPRA said just in excess of one-quarter of adults admit to never reading notes for over-the-counter medicine, up from 14 per cent six years ago.

Ms Nolan said: “Even if someone is taking a specific medicine regularly over a long period of time we would recommend they still read the product information on a regular basis.

“Significant details such as the contraindications or potential side-effects can change from time to time. so it is important that those on long-term medication keep themselves informed.”

